Cwm LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

