Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,027 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

