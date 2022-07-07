Cwm LLC Sells 101,344 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,344 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.61. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

