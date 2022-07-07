Cwm LLC Sells 1,490,030 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490,030 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $64.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

