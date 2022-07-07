Cwm LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.

NYSE:RIO opened at $57.26 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.