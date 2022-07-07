Cwm LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of LZB opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

