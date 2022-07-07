Cwm LLC Sells 46,386 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

