Cwm LLC Sells 650 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

WPC stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.