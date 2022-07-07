Cwm LLC Sells 8,389 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Shares of AXON opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

