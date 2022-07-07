Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 499,388 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

