DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

