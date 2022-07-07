Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,552.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

