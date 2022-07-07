DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $78.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,325 shares of company stock worth $6,668,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

