DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

