Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 2,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Shares of HIBL opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.

