Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Edison International by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

