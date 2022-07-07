Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

