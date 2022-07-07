Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,552.21.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

