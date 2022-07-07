Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $188.91 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

