Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $662.53 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.58. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.