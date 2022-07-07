Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.