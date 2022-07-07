Essex LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,254.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,552.21.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

