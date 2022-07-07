ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.42% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.