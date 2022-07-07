Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

