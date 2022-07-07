Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Ferrari stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $213.58.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $374,511,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $6,942,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

