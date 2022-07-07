Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,477 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

