Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,571 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $43,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,296,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

