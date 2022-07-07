Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 872 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

