Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

