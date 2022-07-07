Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

