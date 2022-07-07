Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

