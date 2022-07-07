Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,051 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.