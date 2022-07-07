Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,154 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zurn Water Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ZWS opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.