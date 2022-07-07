Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,830 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,414 shares of company stock valued at $361,467 and have sold 147,031 shares valued at $4,704,992. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.