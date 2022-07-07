Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,485 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

