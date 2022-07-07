Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 511 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

