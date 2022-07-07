Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,879 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2,413.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

