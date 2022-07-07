Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $63.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

