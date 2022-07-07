Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 320,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 880.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

