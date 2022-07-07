Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average is $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

