Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.