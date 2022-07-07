Fifth Third Bancorp Has $419,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $2,498,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 281.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.82.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

