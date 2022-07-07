Fifth Third Bancorp Has $449,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

