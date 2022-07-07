Fifth Third Bancorp Has $469,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,516,000 after purchasing an additional 272,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 946,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,048 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $662,397.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,933,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,199,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

