Fifth Third Bancorp Has $479,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.