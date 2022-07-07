Fifth Third Bancorp Has $490,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

JNK opened at $90.61 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

