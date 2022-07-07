Fifth Third Bancorp Has $562,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,890,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

