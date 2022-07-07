Fifth Third Bancorp Has $576,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $16,445,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,866,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

HIW stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

