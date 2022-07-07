Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.