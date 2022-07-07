Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

